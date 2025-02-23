PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for INR 200 Crore Cancer Hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, Acharya Dhirendra Shastri Says, ‘Ward Will Be Named After PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi’ (Watch Videos)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for an INR 200 crore cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur today, February 23. The 100-bed facility, named the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute for Cancer, aims to provide advanced cancer treatment in the region. Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham, announced that a ward in the hospital would be named after PM Modi’s late mother, Heeraben Modi. Speaking at the event, Shastri said, "A ward in this hospital will be named after PM Modi’s mother's name." The grand ceremony saw PM Modi being felicitated by Acharya Shastri before the foundation stone was laid. The project is expected to enhance medical infrastructure and improve healthcare access for cancer patients in Madhya Pradesh. PM Narendra Modi on 3-Day Visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam From Today To Participate in Developmental Projects and Inaugurate Business Summits.

Hospital Ward to Be Named After Heeraben Modi: Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

#WATCH | | Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh | Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "...A ward in this hospital (Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute for Cancer) will be named after PM Modi's mother's name..." https://t.co/dU6oMJPY6G pic.twitter.com/ssS8pED0ub — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2025

