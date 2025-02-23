PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for INR 200 Crore Cancer Hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, Acharya Dhirendra Shastri Says, ‘Ward Will Be Named After PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi’ (Watch Videos)

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a INR 200 crore cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, where Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri announced that a ward would be named after the PM’s late mother, Heeraben Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for INR 200 Crore Cancer Hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, Acharya Dhirendra Shastri Says, ‘Ward Will Be Named After PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi’ (Watch Videos)
Acharya Dhirendra Shastri Felicitates PM Narendra Modi in Chhattarpur (Photo Credits: X/ ANI)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 23, 2025 03:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for an INR 200 crore cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur today, February 23. The 100-bed facility, named the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute for Cancer, aims to provide advanced cancer treatment in the region. Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham, announced that a ward in the hospital would be named after PM Modi’s late mother, Heeraben Modi. Speaking at the event, Shastri said, "A ward in this hospital will be named after PM Modi’s mother's name." The grand ceremony saw PM Modi being felicitated by Acharya Shastri before the foundation stone was laid. The project is expected to enhance medical infrastructure and improve healthcare access for cancer patients in Madhya Pradesh. PM Narendra Modi on 3-Day Visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam From Today To Participate in Developmental Projects and Inaugurate Business Summits.

Hospital Ward to Be Named After Heeraben Modi: Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Bageshwar Dham Chhatarpur Heeraben Modi Live Breaking News Headlines Madhya Pradesh Narendra Modi
You might also like

PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for INR 200 Crore Cancer Hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, Acharya Dhirendra Shastri Says, ‘Ward Will Be Named After PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi’ (Watch Videos)

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a INR 200 crore cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, where Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri announced that a ward would be named after the PM’s late mother, Heeraben Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for INR 200 Crore Cancer Hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, Acharya Dhirendra Shastri Says, ‘Ward Will Be Named After PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi’ (Watch Videos)
Acharya Dhirendra Shastri Felicitates PM Narendra Modi in Chhattarpur (Photo Credits: X/ ANI)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 23, 2025 03:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for an INR 200 crore cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur today, February 23. The 100-bed facility, named the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute for Cancer, aims to provide advanced cancer treatment in the region. Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham, announced that a ward in the hospital would be named after PM Modi’s late mother, Heeraben Modi. Speaking at the event, Shastri said, "A ward in this hospital will be named after PM Modi’s mother's name." The grand ceremony saw PM Modi being felicitated by Acharya Shastri before the foundation stone was laid. The project is expected to enhance medical infrastructure and improve healthcare access for cancer patients in Madhya Pradesh. PM Narendra Modi on 3-Day Visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam From Today To Participate in Developmental Projects and Inaugurate Business Summits.

Hospital Ward to Be Named After Heeraben Modi: Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Bageshwar Dham Chhatarpur Heeraben Modi Live Breaking News Headlines Madhya Pradesh Narendra Modi
You might also like
AAP Names Atishi as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Gopal Rai Confirms (Watch Video)
News

AAP Names Atishi as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Gopal Rai Confirms (Watch Video)
Mann Ki Baat Live Streaming on February 23, 2025: Watch and Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation via Radio Programme
News

Mann Ki Baat Live Streaming on February 23, 2025: Watch and Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation via Radio Programme
US: New FBI Chief Kash Patel Likely To Take Over ATF as Acting Director Next Week, Says Report
World

US: New FBI Chief Kash Patel Likely To Take Over ATF as Acting Director Next Week, Says Report
-->
You might also like
AAP Names Atishi as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Gopal Rai Confirms (Watch Video)
News

AAP Names Atishi as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Gopal Rai Confirms (Watch Video)
Mann Ki Baat Live Streaming on February 23, 2025: Watch and Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation via Radio Programme
News

Mann Ki Baat Live Streaming on February 23, 2025: Watch and Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation via Radio Programme
US: New FBI Chief Kash Patel Likely To Take Over ATF as Acting Director Next Week, Says Report
World

US: New FBI Chief Kash Patel Likely To Take Over ATF as Acting Director Next Week, Says Report
Flash Flooding in Botswana: 7 Killed, Thousands Displaced After Days of Heavy Rains (Watch Video)
World

Flash Flooding in Botswana: 7 Killed, Thousands Displaced After Days of Heavy Rains (Watch Video)
Flash Flooding in Botswana: 7 Killed, Thousands Displaced After Days of Heavy Rains (Watch Video)
World

Flash Flooding in Botswana: 7 Killed, Thousands Displaced After Days of Heavy Rains (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
UGC NET
50K+ searches
Babar Azam
20K+ searches
India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters
20K+ searches
Inter Miami
20K+ searches
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali Khan

Babar Azam Wicket Video: Hardik Pandya Removes Pakistan Stalwart for 23 Runs During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)

  • Rohit Sharma Memes Go Viral As India Lose Most Consecutive Tosses in ODI History After 'Hitman' Calls It 'Wrong' in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

  • Nalgonda Road Accident: 1 Woman Killed, 12 Passengers Injured As Travel Bus Loses Control and Crashes Into Fields on Chintapalle Bypass Near Miryalaguda (Watch Video)

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    UGC NET
    50K+ searches
    Babar Azam
    20K+ searches
    India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters
    20K+ searches
    Inter Miami
    20K+ searches
    SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel