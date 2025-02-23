Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that all arrangements are in place for Prime Minister Modi's arrival in the State.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "We have made all the preparations for PM Modi's arrival... PM Modi will first go to Bageshwar Dham and lay the foundation stone of the cancer hospital... He will also hold a meeting with BJP MLAs and MPs... For the first time, PM Modi will be staying at Raj Bhavan. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh will touch new heights of development."

PM Modi is set to will lay the foundation stone for the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Chhatarpur.

The facility will include a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, set to be built over 36 months at a cost of Rs 218 crore.

According to a state government release, "Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of a cancer hospital to be built at a cost of Rs 218 crore. A plot of 10.925 hectares has been identified for this. A target has been set to build the cancer hospital in 36 months. In its first phase, there will be a facility of 100 beds, in which poor cancer patients will be treated free of cost through state-of-the-art machines and specialist doctors."

On Monday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal in which representatives from over 60 countries and 300 major business leaders from India are expected to participate.

The two-day event aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub, attracting industry leaders, policymakers, and international organisations.

Meawnhile, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday inaugurated a tent city for guests participating in the upcoming "Invest MP Global Investors Summit" (GIS) 2025, which is scheduled to be held on February 24 and 25 in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Yadav also took stock of the arrangements made for the guests at the luxury tent city on the occasion. The tent city has been constructed near Kaliyasot Dam in the state capital, Bhopal, and special arrangements have been made to accommodate guests from across the country and abroad.

Over 100 state-of-the-art luxury tents have been prepared, offering comfort and amenities like a five-star hotel situated amidst the natural beauty of Bhopal. These tents are designed to provide a lavish stay while showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh, and the culinary offerings have been given special attention. (ANI)

