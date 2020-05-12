Maha: Couple Attacked in Palghar Village; Wife Dies

Palghar, May 12 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman was killed and her husband critically injured in an attacked by some unidentified assailants at their home in a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 5.30 am, when unidentified persons allegedly barged into the couple's home in Sonale village and attacked them with sharp weapons, public relations officer of the Palghar police Hemant Katkar said.

While Vaishnavi Gawand died on the spot, her husband Vilas (40) was undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

A case of murder was registered in this regard and further probe was underway, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)