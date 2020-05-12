Maha Lockdown: 1.04 Lakh Cases Filed, over 19,000 People Held

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Around 1.04 lakh cases have been registered for lockdown violations in Maharashtra so far and a total of 19,838 people have been arrested, said state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday.

He said there were 212 incidents of assault on policemen and 750 people were nabbed in this connection.

Deshmukh added that 819 policemen, including 90 officers, have been infected with the novel coronavirus across the state.

"At least 3,39,640 passes for emergency travel have been issued for stranded people during the lockdown," he said.

Police have registered 1,291 cases related to illegal transportation and seized 56,473 vehicles, and fines worth Rs 3.97 crore were collected, the minister said.

