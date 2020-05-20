Maharashtra Police Reports 1,388 COVID-19 Cases

Mumbai [Maharashtra], May 20 (ANI): Out of the 1388 cases of coronavirus among Maharashtra Police personnel, 948 are still active."The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police is now 1388 including 948 active cases, 428 recovered and 12 deaths," said Maharashtra Police.Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the deadly contagion.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are a total of 37,136 number of coronavirus cases in the state with at least 1,325 fatalities. (ANI)

