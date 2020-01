Mamata Wields Paintbrush to Protest Against CAA, NRC

Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with other artists, took up the brush on Tuesday and created paintings to express dissent against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed NRC exercise.

The CM, on the occasion, urged people to carry out peaceful protests against the citizenship law and iterated that she would never allow its implementation in the state.

The programme, themed around anti-CAA agitation, was organised near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road, where Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, voiced her protests through her paintings.

According to a TMC leader, the paintings will be exhibited in various galleries of the country.

"These paintings will be a part of our awareness campaign against CAA and NRC," he said.

The issue of CAA has emerged as major political flashpoint in West Bengal with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

Banerjee, a staunch critic of the BJP, has been at the forefront of anti-CAA protests.

The TMC supremo has so far led 11 protest marches and seven rallies in various parts of the state against the CAA and the NRC.

Reacting to Banerjee's innovative way of protest, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said painting as a symbol of protest is a "sign of desperation".

"This is a sign of desperation. When a person is in depression or has lost all hope, he or she resorts to signing and painting. It seems that the chief minister after lossing the Lok Sabha polls has adopted painting," Ghosh said.

