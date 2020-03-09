Man Arrested for Raping Mentally Challenged Girl in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged girl near Moradabad Airport in December last year, police said on Sunday.According to the police, the accused has been identified as Satyawan."This case was challenging because the girl was mentally challenged and could not provide any information about the accused. The help of a child specialist was also taken to gather more information," superintendent of police (SP city) Amit Kumar Anand told reporters.After the incident, which took place on Dec 22, 2019, the girl was referred to a Meerut hospital for treatment.Police said that the accused, who confessed to the crime during interrogation, has a history of similar incidents and lives in the village and works as a labourer. (ANI)

