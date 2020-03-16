Man Arrested for Sodomising Minor Boy in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Harsh Kumar, they said.

The boy was playing outside his house on Saturday when the incident took place, the police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor's family, Kumar fled when the boy started crying, they said.

The boy has been sent for medical examination, they said.

