Man Tries to Escape from Quarantine Centre, Lands in Hospital

Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) A 44-year-old man injured himself and landed in hospital while trying to escape from a coronavirus quarantine centre here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The quarantine centre has been set by the Thane Municipal Corporation in a housing complex.

The man, a resident of Chembur in Mumbai, was quarantined on the third floor of the centre on April 18, he said.

On Sunday, he jumped out of the window in a bid to escape but ended up fracturing his legs, the police said.

The man has been admitted in the Thane Civil Hospital, they said.

An offence under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against him at the Kongaon police station, an official said.

