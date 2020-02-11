Maratha Quota Hearing in SC: Chavan Chairs Review Meeting

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) A cabinet sub-committee headed by Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the next hearing on the Maratha reservation case in Supreme Court scheduled for March 17.

The Law and Judiciary department and General Administration department held a detailed review of the case so far.

Ahead of the SC hearing, Chavan heard representatives of the Maratha community and those who have been inducted through open quota ahead of the SC hearing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)