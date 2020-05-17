Migrant Labourers Gather in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Border Amid Lockdown

Migrant Labourers (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 17: A large number of migrant labourers who were walking down to their native states, gathered in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border amid COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, labourers have been asked to take trains or buses."There is a large crowd here in Gazipur at the Delhi-UP border. We are asking them to take trains or buses. No person without a valid pass is allowed to enter the state," Prachanda Tyagi, sub-inspector, Uttar Pradesh police told ANI. Rahul Gandhi Meets Migrant Labourers in Delhi Embarking on Journey to Home; Delhi Police Denies Accusation of Detaining Group Which Met Him.

Earlier on May 16, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General Law and Order PV Ramasastry said all District Magistrates (DMs) have been instructed to arrange buses for migrant workers who are seen walking on foot to their native places.

In an unfortunate incident, as many as 24 migrant labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Auraiya on Saturday morning.

