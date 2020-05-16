Rahul Gandhi Meets Migrant Labourers in Delhi Embarking on Journey to Home; Delhi Police Denies Accusation of Detaining Group Which Met Him

Rahul Gandhi meeting migrant labourers in Delhi | (Photo Credits: Twitter/Congress)

New Delhi, May 16: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met migrant workers who were embarking on foot journey from Delhi to their home states. Visuals of the brief interaction was shared by the party on their social media handle. Subsequently, the Congress accused the Delhi Police of detaining the group which met Gandhi. Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package Should Be Reconsidered, Money Should Be Put Directly in Pockets of People, Says Rahul Gandhi.

The charge was denied by Delhi Police sources while speaking to news agency ANI. They claimed that the migrants who spoke to Gandhi are present near the same location where they were earlier seen. The accusation of detaining the migrants for their meeting with the Congress leader was categorically denied.

Gandhi had met the migrant labourers who were walking on Sukhdev Vihar flyover. As reported by ANI, the migrants were headed back to their native states.

Gandhi has remained a fierce critic of the government for its handling of the post-coronavirus situation. The former Congress chief has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing apathy towards the plight of migrant labourers being forced to walk for hundreds of kilometres to their home states.