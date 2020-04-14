Migrant Workers Are Safe in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the lockdown doesn't mean lockup and migrant workers were safe in the State.In his address to the people of the State, Thackeray said: "Nobody wants that you stay in lockup without your will. Lockdown doesn't mean lockup. It is our country. You are safe in my State and don't worry. The day when lockdown will be lifted, not only me but the Centre will also make arrangements for you."Earlier in the day, around 1,500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed."Today at 4 pm, around 1,500 people gathered at Bandra railway station. Many of them were migrant labourers. They were unhappy with the extension of lockdown and wanted to go back to their homes. They had placed their demand before administration," said the Mumbai Police PRO DCP Pranaya Ashok."Today what happened in Bandra was unfortunate. It might have happened because they thought that trains will start plying from April 14 and they would be able to go back to their villages," he added.The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was to end on Tuesday, has been extended till May 3. The lockdown has been enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

