Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos to Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Washington D.C. [USA], April 5 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson are showing appreciation for some of the heroes working to save lives on the front line amid COVID-19 outbreak.Miley and Cody delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley on Saturday (local time). Simpson posted the videos and pictures of the same on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all the healthcare workers doing their amazing job, so we're doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital."The 23-year-old singer also shared a picture showing him and Cyrus wearing surgical masks and disposable gloves as they stand beside a cart full of brown paper bags filled with tacos, as well as an image of masked hospital staff holding their meals.These brown bags contained handwritten messages. One of the messages read, "Thank you for your support and love...stay strong!!!" (ANI)

