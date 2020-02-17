MNS Protests Against Pending Dues of Sugar Factory in Parli

Aurangabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Forty-one Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers were detained in Parli in Beed district on Monday for holding a protest without permission, police said.

They were protesting against Latur-based Panangeshwar Sugar Factory for allegedly not clearing payments of sugarcane farmers.

The MNS workers had gathered at Shivaji Chowk, close to where former state minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde stays, an official said.

"The MNS workers tried to block a road and also came face to face with a group of BJP functionaries. There was some tension for a little while after which the situation defused. We detained 41 MNS workers for holding a protest without permission and later released them," the official said.

"A team from Panangeshwar Sugar Factory held talks with the MNS workers at Parli police station and agreed to pay Rs 6 crore in dues," Inspector Hemant Kadam said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)