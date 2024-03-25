Kolkata, March 25: In a shocking incident in Kolkata, a 42-year-old sub-inspector, allegedly died while having dinner after he suddenly collapsed at the police station. The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, March 24, when the deceased identified as Animesh Bala, reportedly died of cardiac arrest while having dinner at Topsia police station.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place when Bala had taken a break from his night shift to have dinner. Police officials said that Bala was having his dinner when all of a sudden he collapsed on the table. He was immediately rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was declared dead. Kolkata Shocker: Businessman Murdered, Body Shoved Into Gunny Bag and Dumped in Sealed Chamber; Two Arrested.

The hospital's postmortem examination report suggested that Bala died of a cardiac arrest. The deceased officer was a 2009 batch officer. He had served at Posta and Jorabagan police stations in the past before being posted at Topsia police station as an anti-rowdy officer.

In a separate incident, a 57-year-old doctor who had a fight with her husband on Saturday night, March 23, was allegedly found hanging at her home in Behala. The deceased woman has been identified as Deepa Halder. The incident came to light after the police were alerted by her husband. Kolkata Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death, Makes Food For Kids, Later Dials 100 Asking Police to Come and Arrest Him.

They reached the spot and took her body to MR Bangur Hospital. The police also questioned her husband before allowing him to return home on Sunday evening, March 25.

