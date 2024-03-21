Mumbai, March 21: The Congress has fielded Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj from Kolhapur and Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde from Solapur (SC) Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra of the 8 candidates announced on Thursday. The other Parliamentary candidates are -- Nandurbar (ST) - Gowaal K. Padavi; Amravati (SC) - Balwant B. Wankhede; Nanded - Vasantrao B. Chavan; Pune - Ravindra H. Dhangekar; and Latur (SC) - Shivajirao Kalge. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Third List of 57 Candidates for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan

The first list for Maharashtra came even as state unit Congress President Nana Patole said earlier on Thursday evening that the Maha Vikas Aghadi seat distribution shall be announced by the weekend. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Fielded Again From Kerala’s Wayanad As Congress Releases First List of Candidates for General Polls; Check Full List

Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj's name for Kolhapur was expected as also Praniti Shinde -- daughter of former Maharashtra CM and ex-Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, while Dhangekar is a sitting legislator from Pune.

