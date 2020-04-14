MP Cop Shoots Self in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): A policeman posted at Ratibad Police Station here shot himself in his shoulders.He was under mental stress, said Bhopal's Inspector General (IG) of Police Upendra Jain. "He is undergoing an operation and is out of danger. We will talk to him once his condition improves," said Jain in a statement. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)