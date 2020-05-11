MP COVID-19 Cases Climb by 171 to 3,785; Death Toll 221

Bhopal, May 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 171 new COVID-19 cases, including 77 from worst-hit Indore, and six deaths, taking the total case count to 3,785 and the number of fatalities to 221, officials said.

Of the six, three deaths were reported from Bhopal, two from Jabalpur and one from Indore.

Mandla and Seoni each reported a coronavirus positive case on Monday, taking the number of the affected districts in the state to 41 of the total 52.

Indore has so far recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 90 in the state and 1,935 confirmed cases, officials said.

A total of 31 new cases were detected in Bhopal, followed by ten in Jabalpur, eight in Khargone, five in Burhanpur, three in Khandwa, five in Dewas, 15 in Neemuch, four in Gwalior and Sagar, two in Bhind, one each in Satna, Rewa, Ashok Nagar, Jhabua and Sehore, according to the officials.

Bhopal now has total 774 cases, Ujjain 237, Jabalpur 133, Khargone 89, Dhar 79, Raisen 64, Khandwa 59, Burhanpur 60, Mandsaur 51, Dewas 48, Hoshangabad 37, Neemuch 27, Barwani 26, Ratlam 23, Morena 22, Gwalior 26, while Vidisha and Agar Malwa have 13 cases each.

Apart from Indore (90) and Bhopal (33), 45 COVID-19 patients have died so far in Ujjain, eight in Khargone, seven each in Khandwa, Dewas and Jabalpur, five in Burhanpur, four in Mandsaur, three each in Hoshangabad and Raisen, two in Dhar and one each in Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Sehore and Sagar, the officials said.

The condition of 243 patients is serious, 1,574 others are stable.

So far, 1,747 people have recovered from the viral infection in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 3,785, active cases 1,817, new cases 171, death toll 221, recovered 1,747, total number of tested people is 76,039.

