MP Govt Running, Will Continue to Do So: Digvijaya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Government is running and will continue to run (sarkar chal rahi hai aur chalegi), Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday.His comments came in response to a question whether the MP government will last for five years. Asked if floor test will happen, he said: "Floor test will happen 100 per cent."Earlier today, Scindia joined the BJP in New Delhi after quitting Congress a day earlier. (ANI)

