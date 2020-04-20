MS Dhoni's Picture with Wife Sakshi Takes Social Media by Storm

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): As whole sporting action across the world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers are doing the most out of the forced break they have gotten.In the latest, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi posted a picture of the couple on Instagram and it immediately went viral.In the picture, Sakshi is trying to get the attention of her husband.She captioned the post as: "Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie! Video games vs wife.Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 in the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians.Under his leadership, Chennai lifted the trophy thrice. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the high-profile tournament.Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. (ANI)

