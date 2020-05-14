MSME Sector Has Hopes from Special Economic Package: Chairman MSME Development Forum

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): MSME sector is hopeful with the announcement of an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore by the government and the sector can revive in three to six months if problems are sorted out, Chairman of MSME Development Forum Rajnish Goenka has said."Good thing is ministries and secretaries are taking suggestions from us and asking us about our needs, so we are hopeful that our needs will be addressed in the stimulus. All we need is allowed us to work. Ease of work is what we needed most. Morals and sentiments which have gone down will get a booster with this package. Migration of labourers will stop. We are hopeful that there will be some reliefs for the labourers in their salaries or wages," Goenka told ANI. He said things have changed in the country. "Earlier everyone used to talk about only labourers, farmers or poor. Now there is a talk for MSME also," Goenka said. He said MSME is the spine of the country."They produce the highest number of jobs. MSMEs work as an economic army in the country. Just like doctors, MSMEs work in frontline and maintain supply chains. We were facing a few problems like rents, pending dues, liquidity problem. We have brought these issues into PM's notice as well," said Goenka. "You can see all the international brands have back stepped in this time of medical emergency. All we have our national brands with us during this emergency situation. This is our strength that we can revive soonest from any situation," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive special economic package for the country in the challenge posed by COVID-19. He gave a call to make India self-reliant. (ANI)

