Mumbai: 751 More Test Positive, COVID-19 Tally Now 7,625

Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday recorded 751 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a day, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the city to 7625, civic officials said.

Five COVID-19 patients died on Friday, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the megapolis to 295, they said.

In the 24 hours, 95 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the officials said. During the same period, 484 suspected coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals, they added.

Of the 751 new cases, 399 had tested positive at private labs recently, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)