Mumbai City FC Rope in Almeida on Loan

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) ISL franchise Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of Keenan Almeida on loan from Hyderabad FC.

The 28-year old joins the Islanders's squad until the end of the season, bolstering Jorge Costa's defensive unit, a media release issued here said.

Mumbai, who defeated NorthEast United FC 1-0 on Friday are in the reckoning to make the play offs.

Almeida, who operates primarily as a right-back, can operate across the defence and will add solidity to the Islanders' defence after Sarthak Golui's season-ending injury.

The defender made his ISL bow with FC Goa, joining them in 2015.

Over the next couple of seasons, he enjoyed loan stints with former side Salgaocar and Churchill Brothers.

He went on to join and enjoy a successful season with Chennaiyin FC in the 2017-18 ISL campaign.

Soon after, he switched allegiance to FC Pune City but suffered an injury early on which ruled him out of action for the entirety of the season.

Following FC Pune City's disbanding, he moved to Hyderabad FC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)