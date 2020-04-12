Mumbai Police Barricades Dharavi Area Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Sunday barricaded the Dharavi area in the city amid rising coronavirus cases from the locality.Police personnel were also deployed in the area to keep a watch on the movement of people. The total number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi reached 28 while four people have died due to the deadly virus so far.Maharashtra on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state till April 30 to check the spread of the coronavirus crisis.With 1761 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

