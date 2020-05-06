Nasser Hussain Doesn't Want to Remember 2002 Natwest Final

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): It looks like former England skipper Nasser Hussain doesn't want to remember the 2002 Natwest Final against India.The official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday posted a photo of the Indian team celebrating a victory and asked the fans to name the win that the Men in Blue are celebrating."Scenes, Can you tell us which dramatic win the Indians are celebrating," ICC tweeted.As soon as one sees the picture, ardent cricket fans will quickly conclude that the image is from the 2002 Natwest Final when India gained a memorable win against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground.However, to ICC's query, Hussain replied: "No".In the Natwest final, India was set a target of 326 to win the match. India was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj and Kaif got together at the crease.The duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope in the match. Yuvraj was dismissed for 69 runs, but Kaif batted well the tailenders to give India a win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare.After the win, then skipper Ganguly took off his shirt and celebrated in style at the Lord's dressing room.During England's innings, Nasser Hussain also scored a century and went on to play a knock of 115 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)