NCPCR Team Visits Relief Camps in Riot-hit Areas of Northeast Delhi to Assess Condition of Children

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A team of apex child rights body NCPCR on Tuesday visited relief camps in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi to assess the condition of children staying there.

The team visited the localities of Maujpur, Jaffrabad, East Delhi Municipal Corporation community centre relief camp for riot victims and the GTB Hospital, where injured victims are undergoing treatment.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Pragna Parande along with other officials were escorted by police personnel.

In a meeting prior to the visit, the entire team was briefed about the past incidents that took place and the current scenario of the violence and the riot- affected victims by Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East District, Delhi, Ved Prakash Surya.

At the relief camp set up for the victims of the violence, the team saw "unhygienic and unhealthy environment", a member of the NCPCR said.

After the panel flagged the issue, the relief camp was cleaned.

The commission has sought details of every child affected in the violence.

The NCPCR said it would help in the entire process of restoration of children and ensure justice be provided to every child whose rights have been violated.

The team also assessed how children are coping with the mental trauma.

The relief camps have been set up by the Delhi government for the families affected in the communal violence, which broke out over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi on February 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)