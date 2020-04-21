Needs of Local and Migrant Workers Must Be Addressed: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Instructs Officials

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): State Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday instructed officials to ensure both local and migrant workers' needs are addressed during the lockdown.He said that the state government has already announced measures to take care of the poor and migrant workers. He asked the officials to ensure that no worker suffers during the lockdown.Rama Rao and Labour & Employment Minister Mallareddy held a video conference with district-level officials of Industries & Labour Depts at Command Control Centre in the GHMC Head office on Monday.The meeting was held to review the various measure being undertaken for the welfare of workers in various industries and organizations in the state, during the COVID-19 pandemic.Minister KT Rama Rao also asked the officials of Industries Department and Labour Department to jointly inspect various factories and worker camps and check if the necessities and healthcare needs of the workers are taken care of.The Industries Minister urged the officials to respond to any distress calls from migrant workers immediately and ensure their food and healthcare needs are met.Rama Rao instructed officials to engage private Doctors if ESI and government healthcare facilities are overburdened. The Minister said that officials from Labour and Industry departments should work jointly to attend to issues of migrants and also our state workers.KT Rama Rao stated that industries have stopped functioning due to the lockdown for a month. He appealed to IT and Industry heads to ensure that no employee - regular, contractual or outsourced, loses their job during this crisis.The Minister also stated that the government is providing relaxations in payment of power bills and tax payments to the industries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)