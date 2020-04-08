NGO Chief Booked for Making 'objectionable' Comments Against HP CM

Mandi (HP), Apr 8 (PTI) The head of an NGO was booked here for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on social media, police said on Wednesday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Suresh Kumar, the chief of NGO Writer Foundation, under sections 505 (1) (b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 of Information Technology Act at Gohar Police Station, Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.

The SP said that the action was taken following a complaint by one Manoj Kumar, a resident of Gohar. The matter is being investigated, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)