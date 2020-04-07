No New Covid-19 Case in Past Three Days: Ghaziabad DM

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Not a single case of coronavirus has been reported for past three days, said Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad District Magistrate, on Tuesday."Though the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Ghaziabad has remained constant for the past three days, reports of 128 people are awaited, " said Pandey.He further said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the district is 23, of which three have recovered and discharged.Meanwhile, according to a latest update on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is 4789 and 124 deaths. In UP, the number of confirmed cases stands to 305. (ANI)

