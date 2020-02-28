No Proper Roads, Locals Carry Pregnant Woman on Makeshift Stretcher for over 5 Km to Reach Ambulance in Chhattisgarh

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Villagers carried on foot a pregnant woman on a makeshift stretcher for over 5 kilometres on Thursday due to a lack of proper road to her house due to non-availability of proper roads in Jarwahi village of Balrampur district here.The villagers said they always face difficulty when they have to take a pregnant woman to hospitals for delivery."There is no road. It is completely damaged. We always face such hardships during delivery cases. The administration doesn't pay heed to our department," a local said. "Due to the non-availability of proper road, we are forced to take this route and carry pregnant women in a palanquin or a bike. Sometimes pregnant women die on their way to the hospital," villager Prabha Mitanin said. District authorities said they will look into the matter and resolve the issue."We will soon rebuild the damaged roads and try to resolve the issue to give relief to villagers," district officer Pranay Mishra said. (ANI)

