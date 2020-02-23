No Provision to Deliver Liquor Online to Households in State, Says MP Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Minister of Commercial Tax in the Madhya Pradesh government, Brajendra Singh Rathore, on Sunday refuted reports of the Kamal Nath-led government planning to start home delivery of liquor in the state."There is no provision to deliver liquor online to households. The online system is to curb theft that used to happen. It is for goods that are supplied to warehouses from factories," Singh told ANI here.He further said that the BJP leaders, who have been attacking the state government, should first read the rules being made.The clarification came after multiple media reports had cited that the state government is planning to begin online delivery of liquor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)