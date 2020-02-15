Notice Issued Against The Park Hotel over Fire Incident

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): The Delhi Fire Department on Saturday issued a notice to The Park Hotel for the "major lapse on their part" in connection with the fire incident that occurred at the five-star hotel earlier today in which 15 persons faced breathing difficulties."The management of The Park Hotel didn't inform us about the incident. This is a major lapse on their part. A notice has been issued to the hotel management and action is being taken against them as per law," the Delhi Fire Department said in a statement."A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in The Park Hotel matter after a fire broke out at the five-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday," said Delhi Police.The hotel in its official statement has said that the cause of the fire was a short-circuit."We are concerned about the incident that took place in the basement of the hotel today. There was a short circuit that led to a minor fire, the situation was quickly normalized. Some guests exposed to the smoke of the fire have been sent to the hospital for a thorough check-up," said The Park in a statement.A minor fire broke at the Hotel today morning, causing panic in the complex. The flames, however, were doused off by fire-fighters.The incident happened around 9 am in the basement of The Park Hotel, located opposite Jantar Mantar when the Rajinder Nagar police station received a call about the fire."We got first information around 11:45 am from Rajinder Nagar police station at first, and then the hospital," Deepak Yadav, New Delhi's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, told ANI.More than a dozen people, including foreigners, were admitted to a hospital after they complained of breathlessness caused by the smoke."Around 15 people were admitted to the hospital, out of which 12 people have been discharged now," Yadav added. (ANI)

