Odisha Clears Investment Proposals Worth over Rs 9,000 Crore

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 20 (ANI): The government of Odisha on Monday clears six proposals worth over Rs 9,000 crore in chemical, metal, infrastructure, footwear, and downstream sectors in the State.These projects, cleared at the 22nd High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, are expected to provide employment to at least 6,525 people, according to an official statement.The statement said that the HLCA meeting approved two investment proposals worth Rs 8,850.19 crore with an employment potential of 5,250 peopleThe proposal of Dhunseri Ventures Limited for setting up maleic anhydride manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 60,000 MT at Paradeep, with a total investment of Rs 1,013.29 crore will provide employment to at least 350 people.According to the statement, another proposal of Rungta Mines Limited (RML) for setting up an expansion of its integrated steel plant project from 0.9 MTPA to 2.85 MTPA capacity, with captive power plant of 385 MW and 1.69 MTPA cement plant in two phases at Jharbandh, district Dhenkanal, with a total investment of Rs 7,836.90 crore providing employment to about 4,900 people.The 91st State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Asit Kumar Tripathy, Chief Secretary, approved four more investment proposals worth Rs 251.09 crore.The SLSWCA approved four projects including the proposal of Niren Kumar Anand, for setting up a footwear manufacturing unit of capacity one million pieces with an investment of Rs 62.44 crore and employing around 620 people.Another project approved was of Kashvi International (P) Limited to set up an additional 1.2 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant to its 0.6 MTPA iron ore pelletisation plant, with an investment of Rs 55.23 crore and providing employment to about 50 people.The two other proposals that were approved were of Purosteel India Pvt Ltd to set up a manufacturing unit such as tubes and pipes PVD coating, furniture fabrication, finished sheets and profiles, with an investment of Rs 53.42 crore providing employment opportunities to 200 people.The meeting also approved the proposal of Odisha Carriers and Trade for setting up three logistics park-cum-fulfilment centres, with an investment of Rs 80 crore, which will provide additional employment opportunities for 405 people. (ANI)

