One More Person Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Greater Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): One more person has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Greater Noida, District Magistrate BN Singh informed on Tuesday.The case was reported from a housing society in Greater Noida.The complex has been sealed for the public from today until March 26 by a DM order of Gautam Budh Nagar and the patient has been admitted to the hospital.Separately, a residential society in Sector-137 of Noida has been seized till March 26 for sanitisation after a resident of the society tested positive for coronavirus.Thirty-seven people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh as the number of affected persons in the country has crossed 450, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Tuesday.Ten people have died due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

