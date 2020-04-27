Only Mantra to Combat COVID-19 is Maintaining 2-yard Distance Between Two Persons: PM

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the only mantra (formula) to fight against COVID-19 is to maintain two-yard distance between two persons.Extending his wishes on poet-philosopher Basavanna on the occasion of his birth anniversary, PM Modi said in a video message, "At a time when there is no vaccine to fight against COVID-19, when we do not know when the vaccine will be developed, then there is only one mantra of being healthy and fight against COVID-19 -- maintain two-yard distance between two persons. We should follow this and motivate others to follow the same."The Prime Minister talked about Basavanna's life and said the poet did not just choose to preach but implemented on himself whatever changes he wanted in the society."Basavanna's preachings are still relevant in the 21st century. I salute the countrymen for their determination to bring positive changes. I salute people for their determination which is being influenced by Basavanna. This determination is helping people to fight against bad times. You should spread his preachings in the world," Modi said."When our nation is passing such times, Basvanna's preaching is relevant at this time. His spiritual preaching or his attempt to self-reliance always made it part of the development of society," he added.Considered to be one of the most revered saints by the Lingayat sect, Basavanna was a 12th-century philosopher, statesman and a Kannada poet in the Shiva-focused Bhakti movement. He is also considered to be a great social reformer who stood for the rights of the underprivileged classes and women.Basavanna spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as Vachanaas. He rejected gender and social discrimination, superstitions, and rituals and introduced Ishtalinga necklace, with an image of the Shiva Linga to every person.Known as the champion of equality, Basavanna introduced the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (hall of spiritual experience), where men and women from all socio-economic backgrounds were allowed to discuss spiritual and mundane questions of life without restraint. (ANI)

