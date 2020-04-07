Ordinance Promulgated to Reduce Salaries of MPs to Meet COVID-19 Exigencies

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) An ordinance to amend a law to reduce the salaries of members of Parliament by 30 per cent for one year to "meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic" was promulgated on Tuesday.

The Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 will come into force immediately.

The ordinance will insert a new sub-section in the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament Act 1954 to give effect to reduction in salaries.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-section (1), the salary payable to Members of Parliament under sub section (1) shall be reduced by thirty per cent for a period of one year commencing from the 1st April, 2020, to meet the exigencies arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," the new provision says.

