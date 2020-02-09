Ottis Gibson Optimistic About Bangladesh's Comeback Against Pakistan

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Feb 9 (ANI): Despite Pakistan taking a 109-run lead in the first Test match, Bangladesh bowling coach Ottis Gibson is optimistic about making a comeback saying that they will 'learn the lessons' and bounce back in the game."We did some good things .. we got an early wicket and we bowled well in patches but perhaps we didn't build pressure long enough. We are behind obviously in the game we still have three days to go and still an opportunity tomorrow to come back," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Gibson as saying."Learn the lessons from today, that we have to be a lot more consistent and we have to create chances, and when we do, we have to grab them," he added.Pakistan ended day two on 342 for three and have gained a massive lead over the visitors, who were all out on 233 on day one of the first Test.Shan Masood scored 100 runs while Babar Azam is unbeaten at 143 runs.Gibson is of the opinion that the match has not yet slipped off Bangladesh's hands and his team still has a chance in the game."We are still in the game and when we have the opportunity, we have to bat better in the second innings. I thought we tried hard today. We got an early wicket which encouraged us, but after that we didn't perhaps build on that pressure we created," Gibson said. (ANI)

