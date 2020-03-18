Out of 47 Samples, One Tested Positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The government of Odisha on Wednesday said that out of the 47 samples sent for testing for COVID-19 in the state, one person has tested positive and is doing well."Till now in Odisha, a total of 47 samples have been sent for testing for COVID-19 out of which 46 have tested negative and one positive. The lone person tested positive is doing well hopefully he will recover soon. Contacts of case the positive have been traced and advised home isolation," Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of Odisha Government told reporters."All district headquarters hospitals and Medical College hospitals have isolation facilities available. Currently, 540 isolation beds are in readiness across the state in Government and private hospitals," he added.State CM Naveen Patnaik said: "I have registered my sister's details at the govt portal for persons coming from abroad. I appeal all of you to also register details about your family members & friends coming from abroad. It will help protect the state from coronavirus."The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151 in India, including 25 foreign nationals. Three persons have died due to the infection so far in India.Globally, the virus has infected nearly 185,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)