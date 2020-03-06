Pak Court Dismisses Petition Against Women's March

World. (File Image)

Islamabad, Mar 6 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on the "Aurat March" (Women's March) scheduled to be held across Pakistan on Sunday as part of the International Women's Day, asserting that the right of assembly is a fundamental right.

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah said in view of the widespread violence prevalent against women Pakistan, the International Women's Day should be observed as "a day of introspection".

Dismissing the petition against the proposed Women's March to held by women to press for their rights, the top Judge observed that the right of assembly was a fundamental right and "the court expects that the participants of the march will exercise their rights in accordance with the law".

The day has been observed ever year in Pakistan but last year it was more organised and drew a great deal of criticism for some of its slogans like "mera jism, meri marzi" (my body, my choice), "divorced and happy" and "no bacha dani (uterus), no opinion" and controversial drawings displayed during the march.

Ahead of this year's march, its supporters and opponents have clashed during TV talk shows and and on social media.

Renowned Urdu playwright Khalil Rehman Qamar this week had a verbal brawl with right activist Marvi Sarmad as the two used offensive words against each other during a show.

The main controversy is about the slogan: "mera jism, meri marzi".

It has been termed by many as against religion and culture. Even senior politicians and clerics have weighed in.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Fazl termed it as against Islam and an effort to distort the religious values.

Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the media that he supported women rights but the slogan should be changed.

"It is against our cultural values and it should be changed," he said.

However, Pakistan People Party chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari, threw his weight behind the march and their slogans, saying that his party would stand by the women of Pakistan.

The government so far has not shown any intention to stop the march and some of its ministers have also supported it.

Judge Minallah wrote in the judgment that the language of the 'Aurat March' slogans "should not be given meanings according to the mindset of a certain section of society and that too, contrary to the explanation given by the proponents of the march".

The lawyers of eight petitioners during hearing told the court that they sought restrictions on the march in the light of law, norms, decency and public morality.

"Tribal patriarchal traditions and societal norms, based on egos and obscure insecurities [...] have to be defeated through collective struggle so that no mother, sister or daughter suffers the agony of litigation to assert rights of inheritance nor innocent 'Zainabs' have to endure unthinkable pain and agony," said the Chief Justice.

Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court also dismissed a petition against the holding of Aurat March, saying that women could not be stopped under the Constitution.

