Pakistan Coronavirus Cases Reaches 1500

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 29 (ANI): Coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 1,500 on Saturday. The death toll of the country due to the deadly infection stands at 12.The first cases of coronavirus were first reported on February 26. Pakistan has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in South Asia so far.In Pakistan, the highest number of cases were reported in Punjab. Meanwhile, there are 469 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus in Sindh.Worldwide infections surpassed 640,000 with nearly 30,000 deaths as new cases also stacked up quickly in Europe, according to a tally by John Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)