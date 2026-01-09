Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: The quest for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues today as Sri Lanka National Cricket Team hosts Pakistan National Cricket Team in the crucial 2nd match of the SL vs PAK T20I 2026 series. You can check the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Following a clinical performance by the visitors in the opener, this second encounter in Dambulla serves as a must-win for the hosts to stay alive in the three-game contest.

This series remains a vital testing ground for both nations. With Sri Lanka co-hosting the upcoming T20 World Cup alongside India, both teams are utilizing these matches to finalize their 15-man squads and evaluate tactical combinations under pressure. Current forecasts ahead of the match suggest partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of evening showers, while the pitch is expected to offer the same turn and bounce that aided the spinners in the previous game.

Historically, Pakistan has maintained their upper hand, extending their win-loss record against Sri Lanka in this format following their victory in the first T20I. However, Sri Lanka’s record at home remains competitive, and the hosts will be banking on their familiar conditions to force a series decider. Sri Lanka has retained their 18-member squad for the series, led by the re-appointed captain Dasun Shanaka, who is under pressure to inspire a stronger performance from the top-order batters.

Pakistan continues to field their revamped 15-member squad for this tour. With several senior players unavailable due to overseas league commitments and injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has successfully used the opening game to showcase their depth. Under the leadership of Salman Agha, the younger players have stepped up, particularly in the bowling department, proving the strength of their emerging talent.

SL vs PAK Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed.

