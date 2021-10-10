Legendary singer-songwriter John Lennon was recently honoured by Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono, on the occasion of 'The Beatles' star's 81st birth anniversary. McCartney took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo of Lennon and him playing the guitar in the style of a violin. "Happy Birthday thoughts for John - Paul," he captioned the photo. John Lennon Birth Anniversary Special: Powerful Quotes by the Legendary Singer To Live and Love By.

Ono shared a throwback photo of Lennon and his son Sean, as the father and son shared a birthday. "Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean! I love you! yoko," she wrote on her Twitter handle. Sean also celebrated his birthday on Saturday with a grid of photos on his Instagram page. The nine shots combined to create one big image of Sean wearing a paper birthday crown with the number '6' written on it several times. Global Beatles Day 2021: Here Are 10 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Rock Band That Will Make You Long For 'Yesterday'.

Last year marked the 80th anniversary of John's death. The musician was shot and killed on December 8, 1980, while entering his Manhattan apartment building. To honour his friend, McCartney penned an emotional note, which the Grammy winner posted on Twitter alongside a different black-and-white image of himself and John.

"A sad, sad day, but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love, Paul," McCartney captioned the post. Ringo Starr had also marked the milestone on Twitter with a smiling shot of him and John sitting on the bumper of a car.

