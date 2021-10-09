John Lennon is one of the most iconic singers that we know of. He was an activist for love and his songs did nothing but teach about peace. He co-founded The Beatles, a band which even after so many years is still one of the favourites amongst music lovers. His songwriting camaraderie with Paul McCartney remains the most successful in history. Known as much for his talent, the songwriter was also adored for his larger-than-life presence worldwide. Sir Elton John Says The Beatles Star John Lennon Would Have Won a Nobel Peace Prize If He Was Still Alive.

With the songs that he worked upon, Lennon always tried to pass the message of peace and love. He always has something valuable to say, and even his interviews were so interesting that people still go back to watch them. Everyone has something or the other to learn from the legend. The life he live, the tragic murder, the rich legacy that he left behind, everything is still cherished by The Beatles die-hard fans.

Today marks the 81st birth anniversary of the star, and to celebrate this day and to, of course, remember the singer, we decided to take a look at some of his best saying that teach you how to live and love. John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Iconic Song 'Imagine' Marks 50 Years with Its Lyric Projected.

Check Out The Powerful Quotes Below:

"Time you enjoy wasting, was not wasted." - John Lennon

"We live in a world where we have to hide to make love, while violence is practiced in broad daylight.' - John Lennon

"Reality leaves a lot to the imagination." - John Lennon

"Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end." - John Lennon

"Being honest may not get you a lot of friends but it’ll always get you the right ones." - John Lennon

"Everybody loves you when you’re six foot in the ground." - John Lennon

"You don’t need anybody to tell you who you are or what you are. You are what you are!" - John Lennon

John Lennon was a legend and he is still one of the most loved artists that music lovers listen to. Join us in remembering his on this day.

