People Coming from Different States to Uttarakhand Undergo Thermal Screening, Health Check-up

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 10 (ANI): In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, people coming to Uttarakhand from different states are undergoing health check-up and thermal screening at a staging area set up at Bilona Bus Stand here.The District Information Officer Bageshwar said that post-conduction of the health test and preparation of complete data, all passengers are being sent by the transport department for their destination to keep them under home quarantine.To ensure all necessary arrangements for the passengers coming from outside, the teams formed under the direction of District Collector Ranjana Rajguru are working on a 24x7 basis.So far, 68 people have been found positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

