Piaggio Resumes Manufacturing Activities at Baramati Facility

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Italian two and three-wheeler maker Piaggio Vehicles on Monday said it has resumed operations at its Baramati (Maharashtra) facility, which houses three plants, after receiving permission from the government.

The company, which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, said the facilities have become operational in compliance with government directions.

"All three plants – commercial vehicle (CV), two wheeler and engine have started operations in a phased manner prioritising safety as per the government directives," Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) said in a statement.

The company has also opened six regional offices across the country as per the directions of the local authorities, it added.

Besides, nationwide reopening of dealerships has also started, PVPL said.

Around 135 commercial vehicle dealerships and 65 two-wheeler showrooms have reopened, it added.

"We are taking all the necessary precautions which are required for the safety and well-being of our employees at the factories. Along with norms of social distancing, sanitizing, we are ensuring all guidelines are followed for the health and safety of our workforce while we get back to business & extend the required service to our customers," PVPL MD and CEO Diego Graffi said.

Besides, PVPL is also tracking the health of its employees on a daily basis as per the government's safety guidelines, the company said

The company plans to ramp up gradually, with a minimum workforce of essential employees to start with before moving to full capacity, PVPL said.

