PK Remains Critical: Hospital

Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) Legendary Indian footballer and two-time Olympian PK Banerjee's condition remains critical, hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He is on continued ventilator support at intensive care unit and his condition remains to be critical," Medica Superspecialty Hospital said in a statement.

The 83-year-old 1962 Asian Games gold medalist is suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia with underlying history of Parkinson's disease and dementia and heart problem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)