PM Imran Opposes Curfew, Says Will Have Negative Impact on Pak's Economy

Islamabad[Pakistan], Mar 24 (ANI): Even as Sindh provincial government has imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will not impose a country-wide lockdown and urged people to self-quarantine themselves to fight coronavirus.Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday had announced a complete lockdown."There shall be a complete ban on movement of people including Intercity or Interprovincial travel or gatherings of any kind for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private, including all offices, public or private situated within the territorial limits of the province of Sindh," he said, according to Dawn. Punjab province has extended shutdown.Opposing lockdown for the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had stated that the impact of a countrywide curfew in Pakistan on the economy would be immense.Imran Khan does not favour country-wide lockdown, says will impact poorKhan on Monday had urged the citizens to be disciplined and self-quarantine themselves.Addressing the nation, he said enforcing a lockdown would mean a curfew and would harm the population of the country living below the poverty line."Twenty-five percent of the population of our country lives under the poverty line. Putting the country under lockdown would mean that my daily-wage workers, street vendors, small shop-owners would be locked inside their homes. How would they earn then?" he said. Pakistan has so far reported 903 positive coronavirus cases and seven deaths. (ANI)

