PM Modi, Ethopian Counterpart Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali during which he assured the latter of Indian support to Ethiopia for ensuring supplies of essential medicines and ameliorating the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic."Spoke to PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. We discussed the COVID-19 situation. India stands in solidarity with our friends in Ethiopia as well as other countries in Africa, and will be a reliable partner to provide essential medical supplies and other assistance to handle the crisis," PM Modi tweeted.During the phone call, the two leaders discussed the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed solidarity with each other during the health crisis."The Prime Minister assured Abiy Ahmed Ali of Indian support to Ethiopia, for ensuring supplies of essential medicines and ameliorating the economic impact of the pandemic," read an official statement. Prime Minister Modi also wished the people of Ethiopia success in the fight against Covid-19. (ANI)

