Paris, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting on Friday agreed that the relationship between India and France has been resilient in the darkest storms and bold and ambitious in riding the high tides of opportunities.

"When the two leaders met today, they agreed that ours is a relationship that has been resilient in the darkest storms and bold and ambitious in riding the high tides of opportunities. It is founded on shared values, belief in sovereignty and strategic autonomy, an unwavering commitment to international law and the UN Charter, an abiding faith in multilateralism and a common quest for a stable multipolar world," the joint communique on the visit of PM Modi's visit to France visit. PM Modi in France: India, France Have Agreed to Increase Cooperation to End Cross-Border Terrorism, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders took stock of the transformation and expansion of the relationship between the two nations over the past 25 years in every sector of bilateral cooperation. According to the joint communique, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then-French President Jacques Chirac in 1988 elevated the India-France relationship to a strategic partnership.

"PM Modi and President Macron took stock of the transformation and expansion of the relationship, over the past 25 years, in every area of bilateral cooperation and highlighted its evolution into a partnership of regional responsibilities and global importance," the Joint Communique on the visit of PM Modi's visit to France reads.

The two leaders noted that the diplomatic and political engagements between India and France are among their "closest and most trusted." PM Modi and French President Macron called the defence and security partnership between the two nations "strong."

"Our political and diplomatic engagements are among our closest and most trusted. Our defence and security partnership is strong and extends from seabed to space. Our economic ties reinforce our prosperity and sovereignty and advance resilient supply chains," the Joint Communique on the visit of PM Modi's visit to France reads.

Macron and PM Modi noted that the deepening ties in education, science and technology, culture, burgeoning youth exchanges, and growing Diaspora are bringing the relationship closer to the people and sowing the seeds of future partnerships. The two leaders agreed that promoting clean and low-carbon energy, conserving biodiversity, protecting the ocean and combating pollution is a key pillar of cooperation. Both sides called digital, innovation and startup partnership a new area of growth that builds on the deep convergence and strong complementarities between India and France.

The two leaders acknowledged that the next 25 years is a critical moment for India and France to build a better future for the people of the two nations and those around the world. Macron and PM Modi in order to set out their shared vision for the next phase of India-France strategic partnership adopted "Horizon 2047 Roadmap on the 25th Anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership: towards a Century of French-Indian relations” along with several other outcomes covering a wide range of areas.

"In the turbulence and challenges of our times, this partnership means more than ever before – upholding the international law; advancing cohesion in a fragmenting world; reforming and reinvigorating the multilateral system; building a secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific region; addressing global challenges of climate change, clean energy, health, food security, poverty and development," the joint communique reads.

"Today, we also look ahead to the next 25 years for our journey together to 2047 and beyond, with a bolder vision and higher ambitions, when we will celebrate the centenary of India’s Independence, the centenary of our diplomatic ties and half a century of our strategic partnership," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (local time) held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and reviewed the full range of ties between the two nations. PM Modi stated that he is enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in various sectors, including green hydrogen, renewable energy, and semiconductors.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more."

PM Modi held delegation-level talks with French President Macron at Elysee Palace, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. The discussions between the two leaders covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, space, civil nuclear, science & technology, trade & investment, energy, climate action, culture and people-to-people ties.

Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Charting the future of Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron held tête-à-tête and delegation level talks in the Élysée Palace. Agenda covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, space, civil nuclear, science & technology, trade & investment, energy, climate action, culture and people to people ties."

He further stated, "Discussions also held on India’s G20 presidency, issues related to Indo-Pacific and on regional and global issues. Ambitious outcome documents adopted, including Horizon 2047: Charting the future of India-France Strategic Partnership." During his visit to France, PM Modi attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Elysees. PM Modi and Macron met notable dignitaries during the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. PM Modi in France: India Committed To Do Everything To Make Planet Peaceful and Sustainable, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the Indian tri-services contingent fly over the Bastille Day Parade in Paris, showcasing the French national flag. They also saw French and Indian soldiers march along Paris' tree-lined Champs-Elysees avenue as Rafale fighter planes flew above the Arc de Triomphe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)